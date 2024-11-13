ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ teaser: Karthi is a playful cop in Nalan Kumarasamy’s next

Published - November 13, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Also starring Krithi Shetty and Shilpa Manjunath among others, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan

The Hindu Bureau

Karthi in a still from ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The teaser of Vaa Vaathiyaar, actor Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film with director Nalan Kumarasamy, was unveiled by the makers today (November 13, 2024).

In the teaser, we see Karthi’s character, a cop, step out of his vehicle and join the celebrations at what seems to be a festival procession. The video intercuts Karthi’s playful dance with shots from a serious action drama, offering glimpses of the characters played by female lead Krithi Shetty and Shilpa Manjunath as well as other actors in the cast, like Rajkiran, Anand Raj and Sathyaraj.

Vaa Vaathiyaar also features Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, PL Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan, and Madhur Mittal among others.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has cinematography by George C Williams and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Vaa Vaathiyaar is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under his Studio Green banner.

Notably, the film marks a return for Nalan after four years. Nalan, who debuted with the hit comedy thriller Soodhu Kavvum (2013), made his sophomore movie, Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum in 2016. He directed a short film, Aadal Paadal, in the anthology Kutty Story (2020). Nalan also co-wrote the screenplay of the acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Thiagaraja Kumararaja.

