 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ teaser: Karthi is a playful cop in Nalan Kumarasamy’s next

Also starring Krithi Shetty and Shilpa Manjunath among others, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan

Published - November 13, 2024 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthi in a still from ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’

Karthi in a still from ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The teaser of Vaa Vaathiyaar, actor Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film with director Nalan Kumarasamy, was unveiled by the makers today (November 13, 2024).

In the teaser, we see Karthi’s character, a cop, step out of his vehicle and join the celebrations at what seems to be a festival procession. The video intercuts Karthi’s playful dance with shots from a serious action drama, offering glimpses of the characters played by female lead Krithi Shetty and Shilpa Manjunath as well as other actors in the cast, like Rajkiran, Anand Raj and Sathyaraj.

‘Meiyazhagan’ movie review: Karthi and Arvind Swami shoulder this spirited bromance drama

Vaa Vaathiyaar also features Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, PL Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan, and Madhur Mittal among others.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has cinematography by George C Williams and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Vaa Vaathiyaar is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under his Studio Green banner.

Notably, the film marks a return for Nalan after four years. Nalan, who debuted with the hit comedy thriller Soodhu Kavvum (2013), made his sophomore movie, Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum in 2016. He directed a short film, Aadal Paadal, in the anthology Kutty Story (2020). Nalan also co-wrote the screenplay of the acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Thiagaraja Kumararaja.

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

Published - November 13, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.