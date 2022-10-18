‘Uunchai’ trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and friends climb Everest to honour late friend

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Rajshri Productions/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Uunchai was released by the makers earlier today. The film is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta.

The film follows the story of four elderly, longtime friends, Amit (Amitabh ), Om (Anupam), Javed (Boman) and Bhupen (Danny). When Bhupen passes away unexpectedly, the other three friends set out on a journey to fulfil their late friend’s wish of climbing the Everest.

Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. With a story written by Sunil Gandhi, the film has a screenplay and dialogues written by Abhishek Dixit. Manoj Kumar Khatoi has served as the cinematographer, while Shweta Venkat Mathew is the editor.

With music scored by Amit Trivedi, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Bound Media. The film is set to release in theatres on November 11.