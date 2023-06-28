June 28, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Actor Asin Thottumkal on Wednesday refuted the rumours of divorce with her husband Rahul Sharma and called it “utterly baseless”. Taking to Instagram, Asin shared a note on her stories and wrote, “In middle of our summer holiday right now. Literally sitting across each other, enjoying our breakfast and I come across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’.

“Reminds me of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Please do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 minutes of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this) Have a great day you guys.”

The rumours started surfacing on social media after Asin reportedly deleted all her pictures with her husband, except for one, on her Instagram account. The actress has also removed her wedding photos from her social media pages. Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Arin, in October 2017. After her marriage, Asin decided to quit the film industry. She was last seen in 2015's comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. She was a part for several big Bollywood films such as Ghajini, Ready, Bol Bachchan, and Housefull 2 among others. She was featured in several hit Tamil films such as Sivakasi, Varalaru, Pokkiri and Dasavatharam.

