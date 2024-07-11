‘Uttarakaanda’: First look of Shivarajkumar from Dhananjaya’s film out

The makers of Uttarakaanda have released the first look of actor Shivarajkumar from the film. Uttarakaanda is a two-part film with Dhananjaya in the lead and the veteran actor is said to be playing a prominent role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first look introduces us to the character Maalika, played by Shivarajkumar who is seen with a bloodied face while being surrounded by weapons.

Also starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Bhavana and Chaithra J Achar, the film is directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios, co-founded by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

The rest of the cast includes Diganth, Yogaraj Bhat, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Umashree and Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu. Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer while ace Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi will compose music for the movie. Uttarakaanda is touted to be a gangster drama set in North Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.