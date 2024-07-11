ADVERTISEMENT

‘Uttarakaanda’: First look of Shivarajkumar from Dhananjaya’s film out

Published - July 11, 2024 04:48 pm IST

The film is directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios

The Hindu Bureau

The makers of Uttarakaanda have released the first look of actor Shivarajkumar from the film. Uttarakaanda is a two-part film with Dhananjaya in the lead and the veteran actor is said to be playing a prominent role. 

The first look introduces us to the character Maalika, played by Shivarajkumar who is seen with a bloodied face while being surrounded by weapons.

Also starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Bhavana and Chaithra J Achar, the film is directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios, co-founded by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

The rest of the cast includes Diganth, Yogaraj Bhat, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Umashree and Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu. Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer while ace Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi will compose music for the movie. Uttarakaanda is touted to be a gangster drama set in North Karnataka. 

