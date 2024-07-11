GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Uttarakaanda’: First look of Shivarajkumar from Dhananjaya’s film out

The film is directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios

Published - July 11, 2024 04:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The makers of Uttarakaanda have released the first look of actor Shivarajkumar from the film. Uttarakaanda is a two-part film with Dhananjaya in the lead and the veteran actor is said to be playing a prominent role. 

Aishwarya Rajesh to make Kannada debut with ‘Uttarakaanda’

The first look introduces us to the character Maalika, played by Shivarajkumar who is seen with a bloodied face while being surrounded by weapons.

Also starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Bhavana and Chaithra J Achar, the film is directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by KRG Studios, co-founded by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

Dhananjaya interview: On ‘Kotee’ and why he loves the middle-class hero

The rest of the cast includes Diganth, Yogaraj Bhat, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Umashree and Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu. Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer while ace Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi will compose music for the movie. Uttarakaanda is touted to be a gangster drama set in North Karnataka. 

