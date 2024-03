Usher, Fantasia Barrino, ‘Color Purple’ honored at 55th NAACP Image Awards

March 17, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Usher was named entertainer of the year and was also honored with the President’s Award for the singer’s public service achievements through his New Look Foundation

Usher was named entertainer of the year at the 55th annual NAACP Awards on Saturday night, an event that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color. After Usher accepted his award at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the superstar R&B singer spoke about being thankful about the journey of his successful career that has lasted three decades. He reeled off several of his recent big moments including his sold-out residency in Las Vegas, getting married, releasing his ninth studio album "Coming Home" and his Super Bowl halftime performance, which became the most-watched in the game's history. Usher beat out Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer.

“I don’t know how many people do that much stuff in one setting,” said the multi-Grammy winner, who was presented the award by Oprah Winfrey. After being surprised by Winfrey’s presence, he thanked those who have supported him throughout the years.

“This is for you, you, my number ones,” the singer said as the audience repeated his words back to him. The final words of his speech were recited lyrics from his popular song “Superstar” from his 2024 album “Confessions,” which has sold more than 10 million units in the U.S.

Earlier in the ceremony, Usher was honored with the President’s Award for the singer’s public service achievements through his New Look Foundation. He thanked the strong women in his life, including his mother and wife Jenn Goicoechea, whom he married after his Super Bowl halftime performance last month.

“The say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman,” he said.

Queen Latifah hosted the awards ceremony aired live on BET.

The Color Purple was awarded best motion picture. The musical film featured a star-studded cast including Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Domingo, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins and Bailey.

Barrino, who starred as Celie in the film, won for best actress in a motion picture.