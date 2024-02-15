Usher developing Atlanta-set series inspired by his music

February 15, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

American popstar Usher is developing a series inspired by his music. According to a report in Variety, Usher has teamed with Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, to create a drama series set in Atlanta.

An official logline quoted by the publication says the series is about ‘Black love in Atlanta’ and ‘individuals looking to find a place to call home’. “The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart,” the logline reads. There is a possibility of Usher appearing in the series as well, the report added.

Usher is a pop and R&B legend and multiple Grammy-winner. Over the years, he has appeared in films like The Faculty, She’s All That, Texas Rangers, Bad Hair and others. He portrayed the character Jeremy Davis in the 90s sitcom Moesha, besides other appearances on TV.

Recently, Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas hours after the R&B superstar’s headline appearance at the Super Bowl halftime.