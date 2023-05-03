Urvashi-starrer ‘Charles Enterprises’ gets a new release date 

May 03, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

We had previously reported that the Malayalam film Charles Enterprises, starring Urvashi, Balu Varghese, and Guru Somasundaram in prominent roles, is all set for release on May 5. It’s now known that the film’s release has been postponed.

The makers of the film have now confirmed that the film will be out on May 19.

Said to be a family drama, the film is produced by Dr Ajith Joy and Achu Vijayan under the banner of Joy Movie Productions, and written and directed by debutant Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian.

Charles Enterprises marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan and the film’s cast also includes Sujith Shanker, Abhija Sivakala, Manikandan Achari, Banu, Mridula Madhav and Sudheer Paravoor.

With cinematography by Swaroop Philip, Subramanian KV is handling the music for Charles Enterprises.