Urvashi Rautela’s film ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ confirmed for OTT release

The film joins others like ‘Gulbao Sitabo’ and ‘Ghoomketu’ in bypassing a traditional theatre release

After “Gulabo Sitabo”, “Shakuntala Devi” and “Ghoomketu”, the Urvashi Rautela-starrer “Virgin Bhanupriya” is the latest Bollywood film to confirm a release on an OTT platform, bypassing a traditional theatre opening.

“We are in conversation now to release it directly on OTT. Looking at the current situation, and the revenue one is getting from OTT, this seems like a good option than waiting when there is so much uncertainty in terms of opening of theatres,” said the film’s producer Mahendra Dhariwal.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi is a college-going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won’t happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story.

The Ajay Lohan directorial is presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.

May 22, 2020

