Urvashi Rautela says that Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ will be universally relatable

Actor takes on the role played by Amala Paul in the 2017 original Tamil film directed by Susi Ganesan

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who stars in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2, is very positive that the film will be well received by Bollywood fans, too.

Thiruttu Payale 2 released in 2017, and was directed by Susi Ganesan. The film featured Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The Hindi version, which is yet-to-be titled, is shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow. Urvashi will be seen romancing actor Viineet Kumar Singh.

“I’m very positive that the film will be received very well here in Bollywood too, as we have such a great director and actors, we have two wonderful and extremely talented actors in our film —Viineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. They were really amazing and the kind of filmography they have has always inspired me,” Urvashi said.

This will be the first time that Urvashi, who has previously starred in films like “Singh Saab The Great”, “Great Grand Masti” and “Pagalpanti”, will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar.

“I’ve worked in action, comedy, horror and romantic films and here it’s altogether a non-glamour and desi character. In this film, you will not see any resemblance to what I’ve done in the past. The film has been shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and it was really fun. You will see me wearing kurtas and saris more than what you’ve seen me in other movies,” she added.

She says the remake, which is also helmed by Ganesan, is very relatable.

“This film was really a big hit in the South and the concept of the film is also nice. The topic is very universal and anyone can relate to this topic in today’s time. The film can be made in any part of the world,” she said.

Urvashi claimed she is thankful to have worked with directors who have confidence in her. “I’ve noticed this thing in each director I’ve worked with, that they have much more faith in me than I’ve in myself. I’m grateful and blessed as an actor because that’s what you really crave for, that your director has 1000 per cent faith and trust in you. I think it happened with Susi Ganesan because I was always the first choice. When he offered me the film, I could feel that he knew it that I was the appropriate face for the film,” she said.