‘Upgraded’ trailer: Camila Mendes in a ‘The Devil Wears Prada’-esque rom-com

January 17, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Directed by Carlson Young, ‘Upgraded’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 9

The Hindu Bureau

Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux in a still from ‘Upgraded’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

The trailer of the upcoming rom-com Upgraded was released by Prime Video today. Headlined by Camila Mendes, the film premieres on the streaming platform on February 9.

The trailer begins to show Ana (Camila) as an unemployed youngster living with her sister (Aimee Carrero) and her goofy husband (comedian Andrew Schulz). But her life turns all The Devil Wears Prada when she gets to become an intern to a demanding, hard-to-please art business mogul Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei).

“When she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss – a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface,” reads the plot description.

Written by Christine Lenig and Justin Matthews & Luke Spencer Roberts, Upgraded is directed by Carlson Young. Apart from the aforementioned names, the film also stars Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Rachel Matthews, Lena Olin, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Anthony Head and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

The film is produced by Mike Karz, William Bindley, Lena Roklin and Piers Tempest. Josie Rosen, Tom Salentine, Camila, Rachel, Karl Hall and Matt Williams executive produce.

