Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ shoot wrapped up

July 01, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

‘Buddhivantha 2’ will have Upendra playing a dual role, and the film will hit the screens in September

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Buddhivantha 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The shooting of Buddhivantha 2, starring Upendra in a dual role, has been wrapped up. The Kannada film is directed by Jayaram Madhavan. The makers are planning to release the film in September. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit Buddhivantha, which was a remake of the Tamil film Naan Avanillai.

Buddhivantha 2 is produced by T R Chandrashekhar under the banner Crystal Park Cinemas. The production house has previously produced blockbusters such as Chamak, starring Ganesh and Ayogya, featuring Sathish Ninasam in the lead.

Sonal Monteiro, who worked in Yogaraj Bhat’s Panchatantra, Darshan’s Roberrt and Jayatheertha’s Banaras, is one of the female leads along with seasoned actress Meghana Raj. Shrinagara Kitty is said to be cast in a prominent role.

Gurukiran has composed the film’s music while Naveen Kumar is the cinematographer. K M Prakash is the editor. Vikram has choregraphed the stunts in the film. Upendra, who was last seen in R Chandru’s period gangster drama Kabzaa, is currently working on his ambitious directorial UI.

