HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ shoot wrapped up

‘Buddhivantha 2’ will have Upendra playing a dual role, and the film will hit the screens in September

July 01, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Buddhivantha 2’

Poster of ‘Buddhivantha 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The shooting of Buddhivantha 2, starring Upendra in a dual role, has been wrapped up. The Kannada film is directed by Jayaram Madhavan. The makers are planning to release the film in September. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit Buddhivantha, which was a remake of the Tamil film Naan Avanillai.

ALSO READ
Upendra on ‘Kabzaa’: There’s nothing wrong with getting inspired by the work of youngsters

Buddhivantha 2 is produced by T R Chandrashekhar under the banner Crystal Park Cinemas. The production house has previously produced blockbusters such as Chamak, starring Ganesh and Ayogya, featuring Sathish Ninasam in the lead.

Sonal Monteiro, who worked in Yogaraj Bhat’s Panchatantra, Darshan’s Roberrt and Jayatheertha’s Banaras, is one of the female leads along with seasoned actress Meghana Raj. Shrinagara Kitty is said to be cast in a prominent role.

ALSO READ:‘Kabzaa’ movie review: Upendra’s action-drama is a dreary, tepid ‘KGF’ rehash

Gurukiran has composed the film’s music while Naveen Kumar is the cinematographer. K M Prakash is the editor. Vikram has choregraphed the stunts in the film. Upendra, who was last seen in R Chandru’s period gangster drama Kabzaa, is currently working on his ambitious directorial UI.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.