ADVERTISEMENT

Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ postponed

August 03, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

‘Buddhivantha 2’, starring Upendra, was scheduled to release on September 15

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Buddhivantha 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The sequel of Upendra’s 2008 hit Buddhivantha has been postponed. Titled Buddhivantha 2, the R Jai-directorial was scheduled to release on September 15, three days before Upendra’s birthday.

ALSO READ
Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ shoot wrapped up

Upendra took to social media to inform that the film’s release “has been postponed due to technical reasons”. “A new release date will be announced soon,” he added. The film also stars Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj in important roles.

Upendra, meanwhile, is filming his directorial UI. Touted to be a big-budget, technically rich film, the film is bankrolled by KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers and G Manohar of Lahari Films. Upendra was last seen in R Chandru’s period gangster drama Kabzaa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US