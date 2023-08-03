HamberMenu
Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ postponed

‘Buddhivantha 2’, starring Upendra, was scheduled to release on September 15

August 03, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Buddhivantha 2’

Poster of ‘Buddhivantha 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The sequel of Upendra’s 2008 hit Buddhivantha has been postponed. Titled Buddhivantha 2, the R Jai-directorial was scheduled to release on September 15, three days before Upendra’s birthday.

Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’ shoot wrapped up

Upendra took to social media to inform that the film’s release “has been postponed due to technical reasons”. “A new release date will be announced soon,” he added. The film also stars Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj in important roles.

Upendra, meanwhile, is filming his directorial UI. Touted to be a big-budget, technically rich film, the film is bankrolled by KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers and G Manohar of Lahari Films. Upendra was last seen in R Chandru’s period gangster drama Kabzaa.

