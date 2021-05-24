Upendra steps up for COVID-19 relief

This lockdown, the Kannada star has taken to social media to mobilise help for the needy

Real Star Upendra continues to be grounded. The actor, who promoted organic farming in the last lockdown, is using social media extensively in the present lockdown to collaborate with colleagues and friends to provide provisions to those in need.

From legendary actor, B Saroja Devi and Pawan Wodeyar to Manya Naidu have joined hands with Upendra. “Thanks to their generosity, we have been able to help people in the city as well as Mysuru and Chamarajnagara.”

Upendra says they started off helping people in the film industry but are now extending their help to auto drivers and daily wage workers. “Earlier, we would donate money to certain organisations, but now, I reach them personally. We wanted to add a personal touch and encourage people to hang in there, and not give up hope. The film industry has been hit hard. This is the second consecutive year that we have been forced to shut down theatres and shooting due to the pandemic.”

On May 21, Upendra’s team distributed groceries and vegetables to film camera assistants, workers and artistes of the Rajesh Brahmavar Federation. The actor has been working through Uppi Foundation, which he started 10 years ago.

Upendra has also connected with local farmers. “They have been unable to sell their crop due to the lockdown. We buy vegetables directly from them, with the money donated, and deliver them with the grocery kits.” A farmer, Siddaraju Balakal, donated 15 crates of tomatoes for free to Uppi Foundation.

Preferring not to question the wisdom of the lockdown, Upendra says, “Leaders have come to this decision after talking to experts. We need to respect that. We need to join hands and find a solution together.”

The best way to beat COVID-19 is not to panic, says Upendra. “Take all the treatment and precautions but please do not panic as it leads to anxiety and then it is a downhill journey from there.”