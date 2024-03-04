Upendra Limaye to star in 'Madgaon Express'

March 04, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Acclaimed Marathi and Hindi actor Upendra Limaye is the latest addition to the cast of Madgaon Express, which marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

The actor, who was last seen in Animal, joins previously announced cast members Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

In a press note issued on Sunday, production banner Excel Entertainment said Limaye will play the role of Mendoza Bhai in the upcoming comedy.

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Gandhi, Divyenndu and Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. Also written by Kemmu, the movie is set to hit theatres on March 22.

