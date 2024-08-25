GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Upendra joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj project ‘Coolie’

Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, ‘Coolie’ is Rajinikanth’s 171st film

Updated - August 25, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Upendra.

Actor Upendra. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

Kannada star Upendra has joined the cast of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

Reports said Upendra went for a test shoot for the movie and the makers were happy with the outcome. The actor-filmmaker is set to starting filming for Coolie soon.

Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ goes on floors; Shruti Haasan part of cast

Upendra took to X toannounce his collaboration with Rajinikanth but later took down his post. “Feeling blessed to share screen space with my idol, superstar Rajini sir,” Upendra had written in his post.

Lokesh has confirmed that Coolie will not be part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe which consists of the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. Coolie will be Rajinikanth’s 171st film.

Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh, the film will hit the screens on October 10. The film will clash with Suriya’s Kanguva at the box office.

ALSO READ:Rajinkanth’s ‘Coolie’ makers in trouble as Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice for using ‘Thanga Magan’ song

Meanwhile, Upendra is awaiting the release of his directorial UI.Starring himself in the lead, the film is produced by G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth under the banners Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. The surrealistic action thriller, mounted on a budget of Rs 100 crore, is set to hit the screens in October 2024.

