Upendra directorial ‘UI’ gets a new release date

The makers of UI have announced a new release date for the film. Directed by and starring Upendra, the movie is produced by G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP.

The makers had initially planned an October 2024 release. In the latest development, Upendra officially announced that the movie will hit the screens worldwide on December 20, 2024.

Originally made in Kannada, the dubbed version of UI will release in multiple languages. In September, 2023, Upendra had released an unique teaser for the film. The teaser didn’t have any visuals apart from the film’s title.

With UI, Upendra returns to direction after nine years. He had directed Uppi 2, a sequel to his cult hit film Upendra (1999), in 2015. Meanwhile, Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for UI.

