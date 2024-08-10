Uorfi Javed’s show ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ to be out on this date

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed is set to come up with a show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The show will be out on Prime Video on August 23.

As per a press note shared by the streaming giant, Follow Kar Lo Yaar series "bares the raw, unvarnished truth about Uorfi's life outside of social media, her arduous journey, overcoming countless hurdles, her rise to fame, her relentless pursuit of fame and fortune, and the intricate dynamics of her dysfunctional family life."

Sharing what the audience can expect from the show, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi’s journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognisable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring.”

Sandeep Kukreja is directing the show. Earlier this year Uorfi made her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. It was directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film explores the multifaceted realities of the Internet age.