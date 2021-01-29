Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’, Venkatesh’s ‘Narappa’ eye summer 2021 releases

Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Hindi-Telugu bilingual ‘Major’ will release on July 2, while Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paatta’ confirms its berth for Sankranti 2022

There have been several announcements from Telugu cinema over the last few days, with film units announcing theatrical release dates for their new projects. The producers of Venkatesh-starrer Narappa, directed by Srikant Addala, announced on Friday that the film is scheduled to release on May 14.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

In this remake of the Tamil film Asuran, Karthik Ratnam (known for his performance in Care of Kancharapalem) is playing the elder son of Narappa. The film’s shooting was completed recently and work is on for the post-production.

On Friday afternoon, Mahesh Babu also took to social media to announce that his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram, which recently commenced shooting, is aiming at a January 2022 release during Sankranti.

All eyes have been on summer 2021 as a host of films are under production. Director Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi will be releasing on April 30.

The teaser of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya was unveiled, stepping up the promotions in lieu of the summer 2021 theatrical release. Though the team hasn’t confirmed the date yet, the film is expected to arrive for the summer holidays.

The teaser that begins with a voiceover by Ram Charan gives an introduction to the idea behind the ‘acharya’ role taken up by Chiranjeevi. Acharya is the first film of Chiranjeevi to be directed by Koratala Siva.

Meanwhile, director Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Hindi-Telugu bilingual Major, co-produced by Mahesh Babu, will be releasing on July 2. Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, this story of valour stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.