‘Unsung warriors are also women,' says Kajol on 'Tanhaji'

With a history as diverse as India’s, it is easy to forget moments that have set the ball rolling for our future. History textbooks have only told us stories through words and pictures, making it at times difficult to understand the intensity of these events. In keeping with the current trend in Bollywood – historical films – is Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Legendary hero

Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar among others, the story revolves around the battle led by Tanhaji Malusare, a Maratha warrior from the 17th century Maratha Empire. He was Chattrapati Shivaji's closest aide and trusted lieutenant and was ready to lay down his life for his king. Armed with a few Maratha soldiesr, he set out to get back the Kondana Fort (now known as Sinhagad) against the Mughal army headed by Udai Bhan. Unfortunately, Tanhaji lost his life during this battle, but his efforts did not go in vain.

In conversation with The Hindu, actor Kajol shared her experience playing the part of Savitri Malusare, Tanhaji’s wife and working on her first period film. While the trailer depicts the actor donning the look to perfection, in reality Kajol, says she took time to be fully accustomed to the feeling of having it on for long durations while shooting the film. “The real challenge was to make it look like I did this every day, that I was completely comfortable wearing the nauvari. When you wear it, it’s a different experience,” she explained

The good fight

This experience stood out for Kajol and is quite different from the roles she has played in her career thus far. Savitri’s character is not just that of Tanhaji’s wife. She’s just as much of an unsung warrior as her brave husband. “I always feel that the unsung warriors are also women. We may not have fought with a sword, but we fought with a lot more. Multi-tasking seems to come naturally to all of us,” she emphasised.

Making the film, made sense as Tanhaji’s life and his exploits are part of Maharashtrian history, says the actor. “Om Raut came to us with the script. He was interested in this character and wrote the script around him and hoped we would produce it. We wanted to make it more interesting and make people realise that these great figures thought our country is worthy and fought for it,” she said.

The movie wants to highlight the depth of Indian culture and the diversity that exists today. “Our country has 22 different languages, everybody has a different code of dress but at the same time these people have all fought for us,” she says. The film itself, is a mixture of reverence for the brave warrior and action-packed scenes that add to the entertainment factor of the story. “There is a certain action film zone we are entering and we have worked hard with the special effects. The film is in 3D as well and we want to make this important moment as entertaining and interesting as we can. We want to do more of this if this film does well,” she concluded visibly excited at the forthcoming release.