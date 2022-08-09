Unscripted titles coming to Netflix: ‘Indian Matchmaking S2’, ‘Social Currency’, and more

Here is a full list of unscripted titles releasing on the platform

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

This reality show takes the audience right into the heart of Bollywood through the lives of four friends who have been an integral part of this world for decades now. In a world where relationships are seen as fragile and transactional, these Bollywood wives have remained friends for 25 years. In this season, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni have to deal with the post-pandemic world and are desperate to make up for the lost time. They are set to embrace new adventures together as well as individually and re-examine everything in their lives without fear or judgement. Even if this means a long hard look at their friendship, marriages or partners.

A still from ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Sima Taparia is back with eight fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. In this season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

The cast of this season of the show include Nadia Jagessar, Viral Joshi, Pradhyuman Maloo, Ashima Chauhaan, Shital Patel, Vinesh Vasnani, Arshneel Kochar, Aparna Shewakramani, Akshay Dhumal, Priya Ashra, Shekar Jayaraman, Aashay Shah, Anjali Naskar, Avinash Shingwani, Daman Baath, Meena Rai, Mosum Parikh, Rinkle Goyal, Viral Kothari, Vishal Kalyanasundaram and Devika Vaid.

Sima Aunty in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

When a young, well-loved journalist goes missing in Allahabad, the entire community comes together to unearth the truth. In the process, they find an unlikely suspect — a small-time local politician's husband. Just when the police thought the case was closed, they find a diary that has a list of 13 names along with that of the dead journalist. Written by Sudeep Nigam, this docu-series hails from series director Dheeraj Jindal.

A still from ‘Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer’ | Photo Credit: Poshali Goel/Netflix

IRL - In Real Love

Online dating apps have revolutionised the way we meet and interact with other singles. But can connections made online compete with connections made IRL? IRL - In Real Love is an experiment to try to answer this contemporary dating dilemma. Four singles with diverse dating personalities embark on a journey to find a true connection by meeting mates both online and IRL. Who will win this tug of love between tradition and technology? IRL - In Real Love is showrun and directed by Raghu Ram

A still from ‘IRL - In Real Love’ | Photo Credit: Vikas Munipalle/Netflix

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Hailing from series directors Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar, this feature documentary follows the battle for the future of Mumbai which raged on the city’s streets between police and organised crime through the 1990s. On one side: D-Company — an infamous group of gangsters known for being a ruthless, violent operation who use extortion, racketeering, drugs and finally terrorism to hold the city in a bulldog grip. On the other: A rising band of Encounter Specialists — a team of maverick moustachioed police officers tasked with taking back control of the streets. In this immersive feature documentary, visceral interviews with the officers at the heart of the fight will drive the police narrative, untangling the psychology behind their tactics as the situation on the streets escalates.

A still from ‘Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

Superstar Nayanthara recently got married in a fairy tale wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As they are both poised to start this new phase in life, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, directed by ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond.

A still from ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ | Photo Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik/Netflix

Social Currency:

Eight popular social media influencers’ — Roshni Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Sagar Chopra, Vagmita Singh, Ruhi Dilip Singh, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali, Parth Laghate — “influence” is put to test in the real world without their superpower: their online identities and highly followed accounts!