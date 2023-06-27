‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ makes wave at Los Angeles festival, Michael Douglas announces next with Shailendra Singh

June 27, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Hollywood icons Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Unplugged in Mumbai, directed by Shailendra Singh, was recently picked for the Los Angeles Short Film Festival. Now, Douglas has announced his next with Shailendra. Unplugged in Mumbai, about a cinematic experience of the couple’s friendship with filmmaker and producer Shailendra, is making wave at the festival.

Unplugged in Mumbai takes audiences on a journey through Mumbai, showcasing the raw and unfiltered moments shared by these legendary actors and their friend, Shailendra. Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones explore the bustling streets and cultural landmarks of Mumbai. This one-day adventure begins at the iconic Gateway of India, leading them to the historic Babulnath Temple and Dhobi Ghat, where they witness the world’s largest manual Laundromat in action.

The film sees Shailendra treating the Hollywood power couple to a Sufi concert featuring musicians from the Jaipur Palace. Catherine Zeta-Jones even takes the lead in a rousing dance performance by the renowned Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe.

“Catherine and I feel a deep connection to India, and this visit to see Shailendra was incredibly inspiring. I have always been amazed at Shailendra’s energy and ability to bring any story to life. He’s captured our adventure in the most incredible way,” says Michael Douglas.

Reflecting on the filmmaking process, Shailendra remarked, “This brand of cinema that I create, called Unplugged Cinema by Shailendra Singh, is raw and real. I built it around the three of us — the memories we created in 24 hours, along with the spirit and energy of Mumbai.” “Shailendra has such excitement and pride for his country. He’s also just a great guy,” comments Catherine Zeta-Jones.