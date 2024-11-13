 />
Unni Mukundan’s ‘Marco’ locks a release date

Directed by Haneef Adeni, ‘Marco’ is a spin-off of Unni’s character in the director’s 2019 film, ‘Mikhael’

Updated - November 13, 2024 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Unni Mukundan in a behind-the-scene still from ‘Marco’

Unni Mukundan in a behind-the-scene still from ‘Marco’ | Photo Credit: @iamunnimukundan/Instagram

The makers of Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan’s upcoming film, Marco, announced on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) that the film will release in theatres for Christmas, on December 20.

Along with the announcement, the production banner backing the film also announced that an audio release of the film is set to take place on November 22.

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is a spin-off of Unni’s character in the director’s 2019 film, Mikhael, headlined by Nivin Pauly. According to reports, the film will trace the journey of how Marco became the kingpin we saw in Mikhael.

Marco also features Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Anson Paul, Siddique, Arjun Nandakumar, Durva Thaker, and Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan among others.

With music scored by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, the film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Shareef Muhammed produces the film under the Cubes Entertainments banner, in association with Unni Mukundan Films. Marco releases in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Published - November 13, 2024 03:47 pm IST

