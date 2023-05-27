Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of Salman Khan's security blocking him

May 27, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan’s security team, said that “sometimes things aren’t how they seem in a video.”

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan's security team seemingly pushing the Sardar Udham actor when he stopped to greet Salman.

"Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren't how they seem in a video. There's no point in talking about that," Kaushal told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaushal is set to host the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, set to be released theatrically on June 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.