ADVERTISEMENT

Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of Salman Khan's security blocking him

May 27, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

A video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards showed Khan’s security team seemingly pushing the ‘Sardar Udham’actor when he stopped to greet him

PTI

Vicky Kaushal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan’s security team, said that “sometimes things aren’t how they seem in a video.”

ALSO READ
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are a feuding couple

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan's security team seemingly pushing the Sardar Udham actor when he stopped to greet Salman.

"Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren't how they seem in a video. There's no point in talking about that," Kaushal told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

ALSO READ
The rash of remakes of south Indian movies by the Bombay industry

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaushal is set to host the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, set to be released theatrically on June 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US