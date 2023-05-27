HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of Salman Khan's security blocking him

A video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards showed Khan’s security team seemingly pushing the ‘Sardar Udham’actor when he stopped to greet him

May 27, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

PTI
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan’s security team, said that “sometimes things aren’t how they seem in a video.”

ALSO READ
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are a feuding couple

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan's security team seemingly pushing the Sardar Udham actor when he stopped to greet Salman.

"Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren't how they seem in a video. There's no point in talking about that," Kaushal told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

ALSO READ
The rash of remakes of south Indian movies by the Bombay industry

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.

Kaushal is set to host the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, set to be released theatrically on June 2.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.