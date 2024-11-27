ADVERTISEMENT

Universal debunks ‘Wicked’ pay-disparity rumors: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo received equal salaries

Published - November 27, 2024 10:47 am IST

The rumors, which originated on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, claimed Grande earned $15 million for the film while Erivo received only $1 million

The Hindu Bureau

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of ‘Wicked’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Universal Pictures has firmly denied recent rumors suggesting a pay disparity between Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a Universal spokesperson clarified:

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked.”

The rumors, which originated on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, claimed Grande earned $15 million for the film while Erivo received only $1 million. The baseless speculation quickly spread across social media and news outlets, sparking heated discussions.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked—based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel — serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. It stars Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch. The screenplay, penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, adapts the Tony-winning musical, with Stephen Schwartz revisiting his original compositions for the screen.

Both Erivo and Grande have spoken warmly about their off-screen bond, expressing a desire to reunite on Broadway someday.

The second installment of Wicked is slated to premiere in 2025, with the first ending with the iconic Defying Gravity sequence. The film’s massive box office success has already begun, setting records with a $15.8 million opening Monday for a musical, surpassing Frozen 2’s $12.7 million record.

