 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Universal debunks ‘Wicked’ pay-disparity rumors: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo received equal salaries

The rumors, which originated on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, claimed Grande earned $15 million for the film while Erivo received only $1 million

Updated - November 27, 2024 11:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of ‘Wicked’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of ‘Wicked’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Universal Pictures has firmly denied recent rumors suggesting a pay disparity between Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a Universal spokesperson clarified:

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked.”

‘Wicked’ movie review: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande waltz into our hearts in this gravity-defying extravaganza 

The rumors, which originated on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, claimed Grande earned $15 million for the film while Erivo received only $1 million. The baseless speculation quickly spread across social media and news outlets, sparking heated discussions.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked—based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel — serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. It stars Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch. The screenplay, penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, adapts the Tony-winning musical, with Stephen Schwartz revisiting his original compositions for the screen.

‘Witches’ director Elizabeth Sankey on postpartum horrors and subverting the idea of the witch

Both Erivo and Grande have spoken warmly about their off-screen bond, expressing a desire to reunite on Broadway someday.

The second installment of Wicked is slated to premiere in 2025, with the first ending with the iconic Defying Gravity sequence. The film’s massive box office success has already begun, setting records with a $15.8 million opening Monday for a musical, surpassing Frozen 2’s $12.7 million record.

Published - November 27, 2024 10:47 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / musical films

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.