Uma Thurman to play Arianna Huffington in ‘Super Pumped,’ that chronicles the rise of Uber

The anthology will also star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler

Uma Thurman has been roped in to star as Arianna Huffington in the Showtime series “Super Pumped”, which chronicles the rise of the American ride-hailing company Uber.

According to Variety, “Super Pumped” is planned as an anthology, the first season of which is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name.

Revolving around Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Thurman, known for films “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” series, will essay the role of Huffington, an entrepreneur and co-founder of the news website The Huffington Post who was an Uber board member.

The project will mark the actor’s latest TV role in recent years. She most recently appeared in the Netflix series “Chambers” and is next set to star in the Apple thriller series “Suspicion”.

Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming for Showtime, said the network is thrilled to collaborate with Thurman who will lend her “innate complexity, intelligence and magnetism” to the part of Huffington.

“Uma, Joseph, Kyle and our incredible ensemble will undoubtedly bring this propulsive, culture defining and wildly entertaining story of ‘Super Pumped’ to life. We can’t wait for the world to see it,” she added.

Beth Schacter and “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on “Super Pumped”.

Allen Coulter will direct and executive produce the first episode. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer. The anthology series will be produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network.

Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishe, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti also round out the cast of the series.

“Super Pumped” will focus on a different major business world story each season.