Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke feature together in ‘The Kill Room’ trailer

‘The Kill Room’ is set to release in theatres on September 28

August 08, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Kill Room’

A still from ‘The Kill Room’ | Photo Credit: Shout! Studios

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke are set to make their first on-screen appearance together in the dark comedy crime movie titled The Kill Room.

The film, directed by Nicol Paone, revolves around Patrice Capullo (Uma Thurman), an art gallery owner who finds herself entangled in a money laundering scheme with the mob to rescue her struggling company. The twist lies in hitman Reggie (Joe Manganiello), whose artistic creations inspired by his violent killings catapult him to fame in the world of high art, comparable to Banksy. Now, both his admirers and foes from the crime syndicate are desperate to uncover the true identity of the anonymous artist known only as the Bagman.

In addition to Thurman and Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson joins the cast as Reggie’s boss, Gordon Davis, creating a special reunion reminiscent of their collaboration in Pulp Fiction. Maya Hawke is part of the diverse ensemble of characters in the movie, all on a quest to find the elusive Bagman. The supporting cast includes Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka, and Alexander Sokovikov.

The Kill Room is set to release in theatres on September 28.

