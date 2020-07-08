‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ and other Telugu films to look forward to on OTT platforms

Director Venkatesh Maha’s Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya starring Satyadev, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram directed by Dileesh Pothan and starring Fahadh Faasil, will begin streaming on Netflix from July 15. Shot extensively in Araku, the film will explore what happens when a peace-loving photographer in the region is pulled into a scuffle, which changes everything for him.

Since theatres are still closed owing to COVID-19 pandemic and there’s been a demand for more content, OTT platforms are working towards adding to their existing bouquet of films and web series.

Aha, which recently began streaming Krishna and his Leela (which premièred on Netflix) and Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna, has a line-up of films that will begin streaming each Friday. These include Telugu dubbed versions of Tamil and Malayalam hits — Shylock, Gypsy, 36 Vayasulo and Bangalore Days. Aha also has a library of Telugu classics and a slate of web series such as Masti’s, Locked and Sin.

Jai and Janani Iyer in ‘Balloon’ | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Meanwhile, Zee5 which drew attention with its sports anthology web series Loser, will be premièring the Telugu dubbed version of the Tamil film Balloon, starring Anjali, Jai and Janani Iyer, on July 10. Zee5 recently premièred the thriller 47 Days, directed by Pradeep Maddali and starring Satyadev.