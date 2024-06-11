‘Ullozhukku’ trailer: Parvathy, Urvashi weave a web of lies and deceit in this intense drama

The trailer of Ullozhukku, the upcoming Malayalam film headlined by Parvathy and veteran actor Urvashi, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Christo Tomy (who helmed Netflix’s true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case), the film is set to release in theatres on June 21

The trailer begins to show the aftereffects of heavy floods in Kuttanad, Kerala. Gloominess sets in when we are taken into a flooded household in which preparations are on for the funeral of Thomas (Prashanth Murali), a young man who leaves behind a dotting mother (Urvashi) and a wife (Parvathy). But Urvashi’s character delays the final rites and asks the well-wishes to wait until the water recedes as she wants to bury his son in the family grave. Meanwhile, Parvathy’s character realises that she is pregnant, and such a distressing time brings the two women together, only to unearth a web of lies and deceit.

Ullozhukku also stars Shebin Benson, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Veena Nair, and Alencier Ley Lopez. With music scored by Sushin Shyam, the film has cinematography by Shehnad Jalal and editing by Kiran Das.

Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey produce the film under the banners RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

