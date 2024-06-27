ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam film ‘Ullozhukku’ to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Updated - June 27, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Director Christo Tomy and actor Parvathy Thrivothu are set to attend the Malayalam film’s screening at IFFLA

The Hindu Bureau

Parvathy Thiruvothu in ‘Ullozhukku’. | Photo Credit: RSVP Movies/YouTube

Christo Tomy’s Urvashi-Parvathy starrer Ullozhukku will be screened at the prestigious Sunset Boulevard Theatre in Los Angeles during the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). The director along with Parvathy have reached Los Angeles to attend the premiere which will be held on June 29.

‘Ullozhukku’ movie review: Urvashi’s powerhouse performance carries this haunting drama

The Malayalam film, which released last week, opened to positive reviews. The film is reportedly enjoying a good run at the box office and is all set for its global release. Ullozhukku is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey under the banners of RSVP & MacGuffin Pictures, with Sanjeev Kumar Nair of Reverie Entertainment serving as co-producer.

Ullozhukku is the debut feature film of director Christo Tomy, best known for his internationally acclaimed Netflix documentary Curry & Cyanide. The film also features actors such as Alencier Ley Lopez, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Prasanth Murali, Jaya Kurup, and Veena Nair among others. Star music director Sushin Shyam has composed the score for the film.

ALSO READ:Parvathy Thiruvothu explains why she was scared of her character in Malayalam film ‘Ullozhukku’

Set in a flooded region in Kerala, the film is a drama with ample dose of suspense, involving a mother-in-law (Urvashi) and daughter-in-law (Parvathy Thiruvothu). The film’s screenplay had won the top prize at the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest in 2018.

