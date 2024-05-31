GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Ullozhukku’: Parvathy and Urvashi-starrer’s first look and release date out

Directed by Christo Tomy, ‘Ullozhukku’ also stars Shebin Benson, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Veena Nair, and Alencier Ley Lopez

Published - May 31, 2024 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Ullozhukku’ first look

‘Ullozhukku’ first look | Photo Credit: @RonnieScrewvala/X

The first look poster of Parvathy and veteran actor Urvashi’s upcoming film Ullozhukku has been unveiled by the makers of the film who have also announced the film’s release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 21.

‘Once Upon a Time in Kochi’ movie review: A forgettable ‘comedy thriller’ that is neither funny nor thrilling

Parvathy took to Instagram and shared the film’s first look, captioning it, “Secrets stir below calm waters!”

Ullozhukku is directed by Christo Tomy, who is best known for helming Netflix’s true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case. The film also stars Shebin Benson, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Veena Nair, and Alencier Ley Lopez. Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey are producing Ullozhukku under the banners RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

Sreenath Bhasi to star in Shashidhara KM’s Malayalam directorial debut ‘CIBIL Score’

With music by Sushin Shyam, the film’s cinematography and editing are by Shehnad Jalal and Kiran Das respectively

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.