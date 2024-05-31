‘Ullozhukku’: Parvathy and Urvashi-starrer’s first look and release date out

The first look poster of Parvathy and veteran actor Urvashi’s upcoming film Ullozhukku has been unveiled by the makers of the film who have also announced the film’s release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 21.

Parvathy took to Instagram and shared the film’s first look, captioning it, “Secrets stir below calm waters!”

Ullozhukku is directed by Christo Tomy, who is best known for helming Netflix’s true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case. The film also stars Shebin Benson, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Veena Nair, and Alencier Ley Lopez. Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey are producing Ullozhukku under the banners RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

With music by Sushin Shyam, the film’s cinematography and editing are by Shehnad Jalal and Kiran Das respectively