‘Ulajh’ trailer: Janhvi Kapoor fights back as diplomat in distress

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, the espionage thriller will release in theatres on August 2

Updated - July 16, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor is a diplomat enmeshed in a high-stakes conspiracy in the trailer for Ulajh. Co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, the film is set to release in theatres on August 2, 2024. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria.

In Ulajh, Janhvi portrays Suhana Bhatia, a promising young diplomat embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during a crucial stint at the London embassy. A Harvard graduate, Suhana is accused of landing the post of youngest assistant high commissioner due to nepotism. More accusations follow—”desh drohi”, traitor—after she’s implicated in an espionage ploy.

As Suhana navigates the complexities of her career-defining role, she finds herself entangled in the weight of her legacy and in a web of deception, “where every ally could be a foe”.

“This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time,” Janhvi said in a statement. “It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared, “Ulajh is ultimately about the conundrum of choices and setting it in the high stakes world of international diplomacy made it that much more exciting. Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns.”

Ulajh also features Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, the film is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

