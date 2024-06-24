ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, gets new release date

Updated - June 24, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 04:46 pm IST

Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew

The Hindu Bureau

Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor-led Ulajh will now release in theatres on August 2, 2024. The film, which also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew, was earlier scheduled to arrive on July 5. The makers are currently completing the post-production work on the film.

‘Ulajh’ teaser: Janhvi Kapoor plays an IFS officer embroiled in a personal conspiracy

Ulajh delves into the life of a young Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, played by Kapoor, depicting the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ movie review: This Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao partnership doesn’t quite land

Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi are also part of Ulajh. The film is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US