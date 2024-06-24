GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, gets new release date

Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew

Updated - June 24, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 04:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor-led Ulajh will now release in theatres on August 2, 2024. The film, which also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew, was earlier scheduled to arrive on July 5. The makers are currently completing the post-production work on the film.

‘Ulajh’ teaser: Janhvi Kapoor plays an IFS officer embroiled in a personal conspiracy

Ulajh delves into the life of a young Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, played by Kapoor, depicting the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ movie review: This Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao partnership doesn’t quite land

Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi are also part of Ulajh. The film is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan.

