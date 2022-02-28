Did you know Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky produced and starred in the TV show ‘Servant of the People’?

The Hindu Net Desk February 28, 2022 13:37 IST

Netizens have been drawing a parallel to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s current situation from the political satire show he acted and produced

A still from the show | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netizens have been drawing a parallel to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s current situation from the political satire show he acted and produced

Long before he became the President of Ukraine, actor-comedian Volodymyr Zelensky created, produced and starred in a political satire show Servant of the People. In the midst of the war between Ukraine and Russia, netizens have dug up old videos of Zelensky from the show that have gone viral on social media. Servant of the People is about a high school teacher who becomes the “accidental” President of Ukraine after a video of his rants against the government goes viral. Ever since the Ukraine crisis, netizens have been sharing clips from Servant of the People, drawing a parallel to Zelensky’s current situation. It must be noted that a Russian channel in 2019 had pulled down a scene from the show which reportedly made a joke about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Servant of the People first premiered in 2015 and ran till 2019. The makers have released the show on YouTube for free along with English subtitles.



Our code of editorial values