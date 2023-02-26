ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Kannai Nambathey’ trailer promises a gripping suspense thriller

February 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Directed by Mu Maran and also starring Prasanna, Srikanth, and Aathmika among others, ‘Kannai Nambathey’ is set to release in theatres on March 17

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin in a still from ‘Kannai Nambathey’ | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

The trailer of Udhayanithi Stalin’s long-delayed film Kannai Nambathey was released by the makers today. The film, written and directed by Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal-fame, has been in production since 2019 and will now hit screens on March 17.

The trailer shows Udhayanidhi, along with Srikanth, Prasanna, and Sendrayan, involved in a series of crimes, including murder, on a rainy night. The voiceover from Udhayanidhi states how every murder has a strong reason behind it. “Some kill to hide their mistakes. Some kill to prevent more mistakes.” But as he says in the trailer, Udhayanidhi’s character is unlike any of them. While this can be taken as a hint of the actor playing a serial killer in this film, the trailer does a good job of not revealing too much about the plot and the setting of the film.

Notably, the film’s title (which means ‘don’t believe your eyes’) is from a popular song from the 1975 MG Ramachandran film Ninaithadhai Mudippavan.

Kannai Nambathey also features Aathmika, Bhumika Chawla, Sathish, Vasundhara Kashyap, Marimuthu, Subiksha Krishnan, Pazha.Karuppiah, and Ku. Gnanasambandam

The film has cinematography by Jalandhar Vasan with Sreedhar serving as an additional cinematographer. San Lokesh has served as the editor. With music scored by Siddhu Kumar, the film is produced by Vn. Ranjithkumar under his banner LIPI Cine Crafts. Udhayanidhi’s banner Red Giant Movies is releasing the film.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi will be seen next in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, which he recently announced will be the last film in his acting career.

