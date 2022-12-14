Udhayanidhi Stalin says ‘Maamannan’ will be his last as actor after swearing in as state minister

December 14, 2022 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The actor-politician will no longer be part of his earlier announced film with Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves after he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Minister Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Chennai, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: -

DMK’s youth-wing secretary and the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency’s MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development on Wednesday.

Following this, the actor-politician has revealed in an interview with The News Minute that his upcoming film with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan, will be his last as an actor. He further clarified that he will no longer be acting in the earlier announced project with Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International. “No, I am not acting anymore. I was supposed to act in a movie produced by Kamal sir. When he came to know about this, he was the first one to congratulate. The last film would be Maamannan with Thiru Mari Selvaraj,” said the actor.

It now remains unclear as to how the Kamal Haasan project will move forward. Notably, Udhayanidhi’s banner Red Giant Movies had distributed Kamal’s blockbuster hit Vikram.

Meanwhile, Kamal congratulated Udhayanidhi on Twitter on being sworn in as a minister.

Now, it also remains unclear as to whether Udhayanidhi will continue film distribution under his banner.

Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan stars Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu opposite Udhayanidhi. The film has music composed by AR Rahman.

