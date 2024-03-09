Ubisoft announces live-action ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation based on popular videogame series

March 09, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Sophie Wilde, fresh off her success in A24’s ‘Talk To Me,’ is in talks to lead the cast

New Regency Pictures, in collaboration with Ubisoft Film & Television, has announced the development of a live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s popular video game franchise, Watch Dogs. Set to bring the virtual world to life on the big screen, the project has potentially secured Sophie Wilde, renowned for her role in last year’s A24 horror sensation Talk To Me, as its lead. ALSO READ ‘Talk to Me’ movie review: A poignant and unsettling little shocker

Directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Turi, known for his work on Prime Video’s Meander (2020), and penned by Christie LeBlanc, the creative force behind Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Oxygen (2021), the adaptation promises the high-octane action and intricate storytelling synonymous with the game series.

While specific plot details remain tightly guarded, Watch Dogs transports audiences into fictionalized versions of real-life cities, where hacker protagonists navigate through the murky waters of criminal underworlds. With corrupt corporations, crime bosses, and rival hackers as adversaries, the protagonists wield the power of the ctOS (central Operating System) to manipulate electronic devices and uncover hidden truths.

Producer duo Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann from New Regency Pictures, alongside Margaret Boykin representing Ubisoft Film & Television, are spearheading the project, ensuring that the adaptation stays true to the essence of the beloved gaming franchise.

Turi is also writing and directing a television adaptation of last year’s Game of the Year nominee, A Plague Tale: Innocence.

