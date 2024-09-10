Tyrese Gibson, ‘Fast and Furious’ star, arrested over unpaid child support

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, best known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise, was arrested Monday morning in a Fulton County, Georgia courtroom over unpaid child support. The arrest came during an ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, concerning child support payments for their 5-year-old daughter, Soraya.

Gibson was found in contempt of court for failing to comply with a $10,000 monthly payment order issued in April 2022. Judge Kevin Farmer, presiding over the case, ruled that Gibson’s refusal to meet his financial obligations justified his arrest. He was handcuffed and taken into custody directly from the courtroom.

According to reports, Gibson could avoid jail time if he pays $73,000, which includes $7,500 in legal fees for Lee’s attorney. The singer is reportedly working to resolve the outstanding debt.

Gibson had hinted at the possibility of his arrest on social media, accusing Judge Farmer and Lee’s legal team of collusion in a since-deleted Instagram post. The legal battle continues as Gibson seeks to address the court’s ruling and settle the payments.