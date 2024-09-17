ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler, the Creator joins Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’

Published - September 17, 2024 03:48 pm IST

The the film is being produced by A24 and while plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is rumored to center around a professional ping pong player

The Hindu Bureau

Tyler the Creator | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Tyler, the Creator is set to make his film debut in Marty Supreme, joining an impressive cast that includes Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Directed by Josh Safdie, the film is being produced by A24. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is rumored to center around a professional ping pong player. A24 teased the project in July with an image of a table tennis ball captioned “coming soon.”

Timothée Chalamet joins Josh Safdie for upcoming film inspired by Marty Reisman

This marks Tyler’s first venture into feature films, adding another achievement to his already extensive resume. The Grammy-winning artist has previously co-created and starred in the Adult Swim series Loiter Squad, alongside his Odd Future crew, and has worked on animated shows like The Jellies! and the Viceland docuseries Nuts + Bolts.

Tyler, the Creator, known for his innovative contributions to music and fashion, has won back-to-back Grammys for Best Rap Album with his records Igor in 2019 and Call Me if You Get Lost in 2021. In 2024, he headlined Coachella and continues to run his own music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, in Los Angeles. Beyond music, he has made a name for himself in the fashion world through his brands Golf Wang and Le Fleur, collaborating with major names like Converse, Lacoste, and Louis Vuitton.

‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer: Timothée Chalamet channels Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic

Josh Safdie, who co-wrote Marty Supreme with Ronald Bronstein, is known for directing acclaimed films such as Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother Benny Safdie. This project will be his first solo feature since 2008. Safdie has also recently worked with Adam Sandler, directing his Netflix comedy special Love You, and is involved in a separate movie centered on sports memorabilia and baseball.

