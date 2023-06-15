ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87

June 15, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died

AP

Glenda Jackson | Photo Credit: Tony Harris

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's “King Lear.”

CONNECT WITH US