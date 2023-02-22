ADVERTISEMENT

Two-part film adaptation of Agatha Christie's 'Murder Is Easy' in works

February 22, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Los Angeles

Set in 1954, ‘Murder is Easy’ tells the story of Luke Fitzwilliam who finds himself on the trail of a serial killer after meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London

ANI

Agatha Christie | Photo Credit: AP

Agatha Christie's classic novel Murder is Easy is set to be adapted into a two-part film. Murder is Easy is the latest adaptation of Christie's work for the BBC, iPlayer and BritBox International, Variety reported.

Set in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe in 1954, Murder is Easy tells the story of Luke Fitzwilliam who finds himself on the trail of a serial killer after meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London.

She tells him about a series of deaths that have taken place in her village - locals think they are all accidental but Miss Pinkerton knows the truth. When she later turns up dead herself - while on the way to visit Scotland Yard - Fitzwilliam realizes he needs to find the killer before yet more bodies start piling up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is adapting the novel while Meenu Gaur ( Zinda Bhaag) will direct. Karen Kelly will produce while Ejiwunmi-Le Berre will exec produce alongside Agatha Christie Limited's James Prichard, Mammoth's Damien Timmer and James Gandhi.

Excited about the project, Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said, “I’ve watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I’d never read one of her novels. When I first read Murder is Easy, I couldn’t believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I’d expected.”

“From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what’s so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and ACL jump right in there with me. It’s like going on an extended train journey with a genius sat next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear,” Ejiwunmi-Le Berre added.

Casting details have not been announced yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US