Two months of hard work gone in vain: Lokesh Kanagaraj on Nagarjuna’s leaked scene from Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has been in the news after the reveal of its ensemble cast, is making headlines again, this time for a reason the makers are not happy about. A video of actor Nagarjuna shooting for the film in Visakhapatnam has been leaked online and unsurprisingly, this has not gone down well with the director.

Lokesh took to X to share that about two months of hard work by many people had gone in vain because of the leak and he requested people to not engage in such practises as it will spoil the overall experience of the film.

Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording.



I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 18, 2024

Nagarjuna will play the role of Simon in the film which also stars Sathyaraj as Rajasekar. The veteran actor will share screen space with Rajini after Mr Bharath in 1986.

Soubin Shahir, actor and producer of the blockbuster Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, is set to play Dayal in Coolie. Shruti Haasan has been introduced as Preethi.

Coolie is reportedly not a part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) which features films like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. The highly-anticipated film is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan. Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel directs his 170th film. Also featuring Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier, Vettaiyan will hit the screens worldwide on October 10.