Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The cause of death appears to have been suicide, according to the police. He was 34.

The actor who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie 'Kai Po Che' was known for his roles in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Kedarnath,' among others. He was a former student of Delhi Technological University who left his course in the final year to pursue a career in acting.

