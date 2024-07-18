GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Twisters’ movie review: Get on this whirligig for the perfect storm

This standalone sequel is an adrenalin-fuelled thrill ride with lots going for it including charismatic leads and wow-some spectacle

Published - July 18, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber
A still from ‘Twisters’

A still from ‘Twisters’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two of my favourite things about 1996’s Twister are the shot of a flying cow and chasing storms with Deep Purple’s ‘Highway Star’ booming from giant speakers atop the van. It almost prompted me to hit the road till I remembered Silk Board Junction. Twisters, a standalone sequel to the Jan de Bont film is a fun ride nonetheless.

Young Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has what she thinks is a surefire way to tame a tornado. She travels with fellow storm chasers, Javi (Anthony Ramos), her boyfriend Jeb (Daryl McCormack), Addy (Kiernan Shipka) and Praveen (Nik Dodani) into the eye of a storm to test her theory. Things go badly and five years later, Kate is in New York behind a desk following the weather at a safe distance on a computer, much to the dismay of her mum, Cathy (Maura Tierney).

‘Twisters’ cast interview: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones on their storm-chasing escapades

When Javi, who joined the military, asks her to help him test a prototype — a more sophisticated version of his earlier weather sensor, Dorothy — she reluctantly agrees. Once they reach Oklahoma, they realise it is a free-for-all with storm tourists and social media stars swarming the area. Leading the pack is charismatic Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) and his crew, which includes videographer Boone (Brandon Perea), drone operator Lilly (Sasha Lane), scientist Dexter (Tunde Adebimpe) and mechanic Dani (Katy O’Brian). Ben (Harry Hadden-Paton), a journalist from London, is also travelling with Tyler to write a profile on the storm chasers.

Twisters (English)
Director: Lee Isaac Chung
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos
Storyline: Storm chasers including a social media star, a traumatised meteorologist, a geeky journalist and one who might have sold their soul to the corporate devil are on the lookout for a way to tame tornados
Runtime: 122 minutes

As the two groups race to break the speed of sound (oh Ritchie Blackmore!), Kate realises Javi has not been completely truthful with her and Tyler is not all shallow and about hitting the subscribe button. The storms, having grown in ferocity and breadth thanks to climate change, upend lives and economies. Tyler proves his heart is in the right place as he stops by to rescue a dog — remember Jo’s dog also made it into the cellar in the nick of time in Twister?

‘Fantasmas’ series review: Julio Torres’ New York fever dream brings a strange comfort

Twisters sweep us along on a tide of gob-stopping spectacle. The storms are awe-inspiring and that scene in the movie theatre is the ultimate pyrotechnic cherry atop a dazzling VFX cake. When the screen tears off to reveal a window into nature’s fury, one can only gasp in astonishment.

A still from ‘Twisters’

A still from ‘Twisters’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The romantic subplot is a delightful addition while Jones, Powell and Ramos have the heft, conviction and charisma to power through the science stuff. Though none of the characters from Twister return in the sequel, there are The Wizard of Oz references,— with Dorothy, scarecrow, tinman and lion — and Bill Paxton’s son, James Paxton, as a complaining motel guest as nods to the original film.

‘Sunny’ series review: Excellent television and a pensive take on humanity’s most-feared creation

Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung has created that perfect storm of a sequel with enough easter eggs for fans and a bouquet of thrills and tech for the new kids in town.

Twisters is currently running in theatres

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.